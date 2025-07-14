Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Receives $400.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $400.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Friday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Everest Group from $361.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target (down previously from $420.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

In other news, CEO James Allan Williamson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $337.97 per share, with a total value of $337,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 25,618 shares in the company, valued at $8,658,115.46. This represents a 4.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Everest Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group stock opened at $339.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Everest Group has a fifty-two week low of $320.00 and a fifty-two week high of $407.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $341.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.66.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.88%. Everest Group’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $16.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Everest Group will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.15%.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

