Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$31.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MFI. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Maple Leaf Foods to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Maple Leaf Foods to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Maple Leaf Foods Price Performance

In other Maple Leaf Foods news, Senior Officer Olajumoke Fagbemi sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.33, for a total value of C$94,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$737.24. The trade was a 99.23% decrease in their position. 39.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSE:MFI opened at C$29.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.42, a PEG ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.67. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1 year low of C$19.61 and a 1 year high of C$29.92.

Maple Leaf Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 324.76%.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc is a consumer-packaged meats company. It produces prepared meats and meals, fresh pork, and poultry and turkey products. The company also has agribusiness operations. These operations supply livestock to the meat products business operations. Its main markets are Canada, the United States, Japan, and China.

Featured Articles

