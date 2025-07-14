Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $394,000 Position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 25.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,400. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total value of $270,920.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,251.44. This represents a 8.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,843 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD opened at $299.80 on Monday. McDonald’s Corporation has a one year low of $246.12 and a one year high of $326.32. The company has a market cap of $214.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $304.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.29.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

