Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

ZD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Ziff Davis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Ziff Davis from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group set a $40.00 price target on Ziff Davis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ziff Davis from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Ziff Davis by 278.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZD opened at $32.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ziff Davis has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $60.62.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

