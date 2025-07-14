Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 1,120 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $57.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $61.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

