Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 2,240 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its stake in KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,072 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KB. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 63.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 18,149 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of KB stock opened at $84.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.06. KB Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $46.38 and a 52 week high of $89.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.24 and a 200-day moving average of $63.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.02). KB Financial Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

