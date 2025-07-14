Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,884 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,043,996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $409,305,000 after purchasing an additional 274,540 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,586,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,440,000 after purchasing an additional 93,418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $93,029,000 after purchasing an additional 72,135 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 273,109.4% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 956,233 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,673,000 after purchasing an additional 955,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $62,851,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ORA opened at $87.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.58 and a fifty-two week high of $88.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.15.

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $229.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.33 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 5.35%. Ormat Technologies’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.30%.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Michal Marom sold 895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total transaction of $65,755.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,287.60. This trade represents a 22.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Stern sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $46,790.38. Following the sale, the director owned 6,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,958.98. This represents a 8.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,329 shares of company stock worth $423,443 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.71.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

