CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $17,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,106,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in CyberArk Software by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $374.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $382.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of -201.51 and a beta of 1.00. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $230.00 and a 12 month high of $421.00.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $317.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $445.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.79.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

