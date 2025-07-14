Alps Advisors Inc. Has $876,000 Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,262 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in SAP by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 75,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in SAP by 473.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at about $790,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.83.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at $300.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $369.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.30. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $194.93 and a 52 week high of $313.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $299.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.64.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. SAP had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 13.66%. On average, analysts expect that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SAP

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.