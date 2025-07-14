Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $12,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 438.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.64.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $197.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $122.37 and a 1-year high of $207.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

