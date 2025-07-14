Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $550.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $554.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Melius lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $531.47.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $467.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.28. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $418.88 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $469.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.09% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.