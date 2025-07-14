Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,722 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $11,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeds Investor LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $186,320.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 136,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,379,270.74. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $47.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.72. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.48 and a 12 month high of $52.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $395.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.27 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.41% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GLPI shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wedbush set a $55.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

