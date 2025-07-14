New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 13,395 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,395 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $106,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 185.7% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $101.67 to $106.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $83.33 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $96.67 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $93.33 to $96.33 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Ramon Parises Odems sold 30,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $2,720,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 240 shares in the company, valued at $21,767.20. This trade represents a 99.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Najera Jose A. Montellano sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $25,686.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,285 shares of company stock valued at $3,022,386 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $91.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.64 and its 200 day moving average is $88.89. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.44 and a 12 month high of $97.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.58.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 167.25% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

