New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 9,200 Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $93,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 114.3% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 305.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 77.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $478.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $470.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.35. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $517.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $119.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -693.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRWD. Wedbush upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective (up previously from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $405.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $456.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrowdStrike

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,768 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.77, for a total value of $869,449.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 41,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,286,004.27. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.43, for a total transaction of $3,202,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 781,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,213,466.73. The trade was a 0.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,221 shares of company stock worth $117,687,463 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.