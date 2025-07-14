Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $11,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Elevance Health by 1,340.0% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $478.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial set a $500.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $529.00 price target (down previously from $625.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.80.

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.7%

NYSE:ELV opened at $340.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.61 and a 1-year high of $567.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $380.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.60 by $1.37. The firm had revenue of $48.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.26 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total value of $1,949,074.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,977 shares in the company, valued at $8,061,809.14. This represents a 19.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

