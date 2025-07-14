Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 11,049 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quaker Houghton were worth $12,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KWR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Houghton by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,642,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Houghton by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Houghton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,526,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Houghton by 191.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 7,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Houghton by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 555,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,153,000 after buying an additional 120,916 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quaker Houghton Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $130.18 on Monday. Quaker Houghton has a 52-week low of $95.91 and a 52-week high of $193.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.91 and its 200 day moving average is $122.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Quaker Houghton Dividend Announcement

Quaker Houghton ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. Quaker Houghton had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $442.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Quaker Houghton’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Quaker Houghton will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Quaker Houghton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Quaker Houghton from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Quaker Houghton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.25.

Quaker Houghton Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

