Ballentine Partners LLC Has $951,000 Stock Position in ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in ING Group were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of ING Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in ING Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in ING Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in ING Group by 21.4% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in ING Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 15,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ING Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of ING Group from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $22.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $79.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.08. ING Group, N.V. has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ING Group (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. ING Group had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 11.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ING Group, N.V. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

