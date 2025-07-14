Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,850,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 45,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,503 shares in the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,996,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3,019.5% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 15,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after purchasing an additional 15,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total value of $93,055.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,230.71. The trade was a 6.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH opened at $715.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $672.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $645.96. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 52-week low of $488.45 and a 52-week high of $720.90. The firm has a market cap of $91.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.51 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus set a $680.00 price objective on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $670.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $717.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $795.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $726.12.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

