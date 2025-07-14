Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) Stake Increased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $251,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $857,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 149,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 18.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 183,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 27,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.0% in the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 42,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on BKR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $40.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.06 and its 200-day moving average is $40.99. Baker Hughes Company has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $49.40. The company has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.40%.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.