Diversify Wealth Management LLC Sells 185 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 13.1%

MTUM opened at $236.34 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $168.49 and a twelve month high of $240.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $230.85 and a 200-day moving average of $216.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.