Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Sold by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,226,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,291 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,529,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,368,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,224,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management LLC now owns 594,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,619,000 after purchasing an additional 323,979 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:VUSB opened at $49.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.70. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.43 and a 1-year high of $49.98.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

