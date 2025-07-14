Diversify Wealth Management LLC Invests $278,000 in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 774.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFGR opened at $26.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.15. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $29.39.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

