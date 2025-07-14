United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 105,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Country Club Bank raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 27.4% during the first quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 74,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 16,015 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 83.3% during the first quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CFC Planning Co LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 26.4% during the first quarter. CFC Planning Co LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 423,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $101.29 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $85.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 95.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.13.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

