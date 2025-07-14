Diversify Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Repligen by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Repligen by 9.6% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 24,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Repligen by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Repligen by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,758,000 after buying an additional 66,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Repligen by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Stock Performance

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $130.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -289.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Repligen Corporation has a twelve month low of $102.97 and a twelve month high of $182.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $169.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Repligen’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Corporation will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Repligen from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Repligen from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Repligen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.75.

About Repligen

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

