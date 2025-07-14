Diversify Wealth Management LLC Acquires 89 Shares of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSV. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of FirstService by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of FirstService by 5,511.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of FirstService by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

FSV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of FirstService from $217.50 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.40.

FSV stock opened at $177.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 61.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. FirstService Corporation has a 1 year low of $153.13 and a 1 year high of $197.84.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FirstService Corporation will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.06%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

