Diversify Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 335.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlanta Braves Trading Up 0.5%

BATRK stock opened at $46.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -133.14 and a beta of 0.68. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.46 and a 12-month high of $47.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.25.

Insider Activity at Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $47.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.87 million. Research analysts predict that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlanta Braves news, EVP Deretta C. Rhodes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $206,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $128,214.40. This represents a 61.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli purchased 1,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.45 per share, for a total transaction of $67,304.05. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 27,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,754.40. This trade represents a 6.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 35,553 shares of company stock worth $1,493,357 and have sold 217,372 shares worth $9,451,951.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BATRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Atlanta Braves to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Atlanta Braves from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Atlanta Braves from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

