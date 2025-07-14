Contrasting Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) and Quad Graphics (NYSE:QUAD)

Quad Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) and Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.5% of Quad Graphics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of Research Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of Quad Graphics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Research Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Quad Graphics and Research Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quad Graphics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Research Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Quad Graphics presently has a consensus target price of $9.45, suggesting a potential upside of 69.35%. Given Quad Graphics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Quad Graphics is more favorable than Research Solutions.

This table compares Quad Graphics and Research Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quad Graphics -0.64% 71.23% 3.59% Research Solutions -8.03% -5.80% -1.59%

Risk & Volatility

Quad Graphics has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Research Solutions has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Quad Graphics and Research Solutions”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quad Graphics $2.67 billion 0.11 -$50.90 million ($0.38) -14.68 Research Solutions $44.62 million 2.14 -$3.79 million ($0.14) -21.00

Research Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Quad Graphics. Research Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quad Graphics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Quad Graphics beats Research Solutions on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quad Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc. provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services. The company also provides marketing and other services, including data and analytics, technology solutions, media services, creative and content solutions, managed services, and execution in non-print channels, as well as manufactures ink. It serves blue-chip companies that operate in various industries, and serve businesses and consumers across various industry verticals comprising retail, consumer packaged goods and direct-to-consumer, as well as financial services and health. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Sussex, Wisconsin.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides research cloud-based software-as-a-service software platform and related services to corporate, academic, government and individual researchers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides Discover platform that facilitates search discovery across virtually all scientific, technical, and medical (STM) articles available, including free basic search solutions and advanced search tools, which include the Resolute.ai and scite.ai products, a tools that allows for searching and identifying relevant research and find insights in other datasets adjacent to STM content, such as clinical trial, patent, life science and medtech regulatory information, competitor and technology landscape insights in addition to searching the customer’s internal datasets. The company also offers Article Galaxy, a solution that allows research organizations to load their entitlements, consisting of subscriptions, discount or token packages, and their existing library of articles. In addition, it provides Manage platform, a references solution that allows users to access the article inside the platform including setting up personal folders or team folders and allows researchers to markup and take notes on the articles in a supported browser on a desktop or tablet. Further, the company’s platform facilitates the sale of published STM content sold as individual articles. The company was formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Research Solutions, Inc. in March 2013. Research Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

