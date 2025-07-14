Contrasting Daikin Industries (DKILY) & Its Competitors

Daikin Industries (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) is one of 68 publicly-traded companies in the “ELEC PRODS – MISC” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Daikin Industries to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Daikin Industries and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Daikin Industries alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Daikin Industries $31.21 billion $1.75 billion 21.83 Daikin Industries Competitors $3.76 billion $270.32 million 7.16

Daikin Industries has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Daikin Industries is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

49.6% of shares of all “ELEC PRODS – MISC” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of shares of all “ELEC PRODS – MISC” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Daikin Industries and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daikin Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00 Daikin Industries Competitors 261 1568 2149 151 2.53

As a group, “ELEC PRODS – MISC” companies have a potential upside of 1.57%. Given Daikin Industries’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Daikin Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Daikin Industries and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daikin Industries 5.58% 9.00% 4.95% Daikin Industries Competitors -157.71% -96.39% -8.84%

Dividends

Daikin Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Daikin Industries pays out 23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “ELEC PRODS – MISC” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 32.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Daikin Industries has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Daikin Industries’ peers have a beta of 0.78, indicating that their average stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Daikin Industries beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Daikin Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company’s air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases. The company’s chemical products comprising fluorocarbons, fluoroplastics, fluoroelastomers, fluoropaints, fluoro coating agents, semiconductor-etching products, water and oil repellent agents, pharmaceuticals and intermediates, and dry air suppliers. It also provides oil hydraulics products, including oil hydraulic pumps and valves, cooling equipment and systems, inverter-controlled pump motors, hydrostatic transmissions, and centralized lubrication units and systems; and defense products consisting of warheads, warhead parts for guided missiles, and home-use oxygen therapy equipment. In addition, the company offers after sales services. Daikin Industries,Ltd. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Daikin Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daikin Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.