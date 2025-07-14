Head-To-Head Survey: Rave Restaurant Group (RAVE) vs. Its Peers

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.1% of Rave Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of shares of all “RETAIL – RESTRNTS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Rave Restaurant Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “RETAIL – RESTRNTS” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Rave Restaurant Group has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rave Restaurant Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.02, indicating that their average stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rave Restaurant Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rave Restaurant Group $12.15 million $2.47 million 14.68 Rave Restaurant Group Competitors $4.25 billion $400.87 million 16.51

Profitability

Rave Restaurant Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Rave Restaurant Group. Rave Restaurant Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Rave Restaurant Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rave Restaurant Group 22.34% 20.59% 17.11% Rave Restaurant Group Competitors 3.33% -5.33% 5.19%

Summary

Rave Restaurant Group rivals beat Rave Restaurant Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. Its buffet restaurants are located in free standing buildings or strip centers in retail developments that offer dine-in, carryout, and catering services, as well as delivery services. The company’s delco restaurants provide delivery and carryout services and are located in shopping centers or other in-line retail developments. Its Express restaurants serve customers through various non-traditional points of sale and are located in convenience stores, food courts, college campuses, airport terminals, travel plazas, athletic facilities, or other commercial facilities. The company’s Pizza Inn Express restaurants serve customers through a non-traditional, licensed, pizza-only model called Pizza Inn Express, located at production-oriented facilities. In addition, it operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under the Pie Five Pizza Company or Pie Five trademarks. The company was formerly known as Pizza Inn Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. in January 2015. Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is based in The Colony, Texas.

