Tern (LON:TERN) Shares Down 21.9% – What’s Next?

Tern Plc (LON:TERN – Get Free Report) traded down 21.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.02 ($0.01). 2,920,167 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 3,060,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.30 ($0.02).
Tern Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of £5.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.36.
Tern (LON:TERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported GBX (0.84) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter. Tern had a negative return on equity of 108.05% and a negative net margin of 17,804.03%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Tern Company Profile
Tern backs companies with proven technology, based in the UK but with global ambition.
Our management team has a strong track record of unlocking opportunities in the USA for UK companies.
We look for well-motivated teams who are building innovative high growth businesses, with revenue and IP, and which are harnessing software to create or disrupt markets.
We predominantly support software companies which develop commercial IoT security, enablement and analytics solutions for the healthcare and industrial sectors, where safety and regulatory compliance are important market requirements.
Unlike many of our peers, we select to work with only a handful of companies in a given period.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tern
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3 Catalysts Converge on Intel Ahead of a Critical Earnings Report
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Conagra at Rock Bottom: 7% Yield & Turnaround Poised
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Delta Air Lines Could Reach New Highs in 2025—And Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Tern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.