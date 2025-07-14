Predator Oil & Gas (LON:PRD) Trading Up 7.9% – Here’s What Happened

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc (LON:PRD – Get Free Report) rose 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.26 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.10 ($0.04). Approximately 2,447,130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 3,727,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.87 ($0.04).

Predator Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.02.

About Predator Oil & Gas

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets in Africa, Europe, and the Caribbean. It owns a diversified portfolio of oil and gas interests comprising CO2 enhanced Oil Recovery project in Trinidad; 2 gas exploration and appraisal project in offshore Ireland; and gas exploration project in onshore Morocco.

