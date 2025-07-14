Financial Analysis: Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) versus Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) and Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Bunzl has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Utz Brands has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bunzl and Utz Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bunzl N/A N/A N/A Utz Brands 1.94% 8.05% 4.14%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.1% of Bunzl shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Utz Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Bunzl shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of Utz Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Bunzl and Utz Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bunzl 0 4 1 3 2.88 Utz Brands 0 2 6 0 2.75

Utz Brands has a consensus target price of $17.69, suggesting a potential upside of 28.59%. Given Utz Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Utz Brands is more favorable than Bunzl.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bunzl and Utz Brands”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bunzl $15.05 billion 0.67 $640.23 million N/A N/A Utz Brands $1.41 billion 1.38 $15.97 million $0.32 42.98

Bunzl has higher revenue and earnings than Utz Brands.

Dividends

Bunzl pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Utz Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Utz Brands pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Utz Brands has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Utz Brands beats Bunzl on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores. It also provides food packaging, disposable tableware, guest amenities, catering equipment, agricultural supplies, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, contract caterers, food processors, commercial growers, and the leisure sector; and gloves, boots, hard hats, ear and eye protection, and other workwear, as well as cleaning and hygiene supplies, and asset protection products to industrial and construction, and ecommerce sectors. In addition, the company offers chemicals and hygiene paper to cleaning and facilities management companies, and industrial and public sector customers; gloves, masks, swabs, gowns, bandages, and other healthcare related equipment; and healthcare devices to hospitals, care homes, and other facilities serving the healthcare sector. Further, it provides packaging and other store supplies to retail chains, boutiques, department stores, home improvement chains, office supply companies, and related e-commerce sales channels. Bunzl plc was founded in 1854 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc. engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc. The company sells its products to wholesale and other distributors, grocery stores, convenience and drug stores, discount stores, mass merchandisers, membership club stores, hard discounters, and specialty and e-commerce retailers. Utz Brands, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Hanover, Pennsylvania.

