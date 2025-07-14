State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 200 Shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 67.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 123.6% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SF. Wolfe Research raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $124.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stifel Financial news, Director Michael J. Zimmerman sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total value of $966,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 45,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,592.77. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:SF opened at $108.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Stifel Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $73.27 and a 12 month high of $120.64. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.47.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.15). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.18%.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

