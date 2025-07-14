Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Position Reduced by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.64, for a total value of $99,388.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 65,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,483,118.56. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.39, for a total value of $108,625.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,680.71. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,060 shares of company stock valued at $253,164. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of BURL stock opened at $250.02 on Monday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.92 and a 12 month high of $298.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.25. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BURL shares. Barclays upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $287.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $297.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $345.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.43.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

