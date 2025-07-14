Cerity Partners LLC Has $12.90 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403,519 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF worth $12,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 127,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 20,586 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,025,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the first quarter worth about $343,000.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Up 0.1%

BATS ICSH opened at $50.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average of $50.56. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $50.33 and a 1-year high of $50.77.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

