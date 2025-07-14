Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,130 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 108,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

SCHH stock opened at $21.28 on Monday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $23.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.92.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

