State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,120,508 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $489,795,000 after purchasing an additional 70,544 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,415,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $326,946,000 after purchasing an additional 205,121 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,237,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $285,841,000 after purchasing an additional 289,924 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,079,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $249,361,000 after purchasing an additional 82,819 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 982,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $227,085,000 after purchasing an additional 65,303 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on RL shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $262.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.88.

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:RL opened at $287.00 on Monday. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 12 month low of $155.96 and a 12 month high of $295.52. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $271.72 and its 200-day moving average is $248.82.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.27. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.9125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 31.44%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

