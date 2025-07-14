Allworth Financial LP Buys 620 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 382.7% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,704,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,946,000 after buying an additional 2,937,232 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,988,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,815,000 after buying an additional 1,142,817 shares during the last quarter. Headland Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,000,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,917,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,164,000 after buying an additional 670,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,962,000 after purchasing an additional 625,303 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCT stock opened at $18.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day moving average is $18.48. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.14 and a twelve month high of $18.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0721 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

