RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 462.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 864,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,035,000 after acquiring an additional 710,698 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,530,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,013,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $500,991,000 after acquiring an additional 446,781 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 33,487.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 396,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,040,000 after acquiring an additional 394,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,882,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $717,278,000 after acquiring an additional 233,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO James Christopher Fraser sold 332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total value of $82,847.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 27,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,009.16. This represents a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

Shares of RNR opened at $237.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.30. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $210.51 and a fifty-two week high of $300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.00 and its 200-day moving average is $242.20.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.90%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $268.00 price objective (down from $282.00) on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $437.00 to $426.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $269.00 price objective (up from $267.00) on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of RenaissanceRe from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $285.00 price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.56.

About RenaissanceRe

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

