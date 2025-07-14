State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 404.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 893.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PEN shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Penumbra from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Penumbra from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Penumbra from $316.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Penumbra from $320.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.07.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.55, for a total value of $268,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,314 shares in the company, valued at $19,499,494.70. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arani Bose sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.73, for a total transaction of $3,584,760.00. Following the sale, the director owned 302,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,461,119.87. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,795 shares of company stock worth $35,630,558. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

PEN stock opened at $237.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $264.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.54. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $310.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 223.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Penumbra had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $324.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Penumbra’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

