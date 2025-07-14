iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,382 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $18,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 2,069.2% during the fourth quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 169,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 161,394 shares in the last quarter. Orvieto Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth $796,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 63,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 13,847 shares in the last quarter. Ancient Art L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,109,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 247,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,103,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IBIT opened at $67.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.94. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $67.24.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

