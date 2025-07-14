Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 88,061 Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 88,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Perpetua Resources by 1,658.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Perpetua Resources by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPTA opened at $14.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -50.79 and a beta of -0.04. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $17.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.12.

Perpetua Resources ( NASDAQ:PPTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Perpetua Resources news, insider Michael Stephen Wright sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $90,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 14,195 shares in the company, valued at $196,600.75. This represents a 31.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. purchased 7,575,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $99,999,992.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 32,347,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,984,346.80. This trade represents a 30.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PPTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Perpetua Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price target on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Perpetua Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

