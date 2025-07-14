Alps Advisors Inc. Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of Z. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 10,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Vision MN LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ Z opened at $78.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.55 and a 200-day moving average of $71.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 2.11. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $89.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on Z shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $93.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on Z

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $549,011.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 97,481 shares in the company, valued at $6,724,239.38. This trade represents a 7.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 3,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total value of $239,015.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 47,215 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,946.40. This represents a 6.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,093 shares of company stock worth $6,989,688. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.