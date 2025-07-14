Alps Advisors Inc. Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,426 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 561,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 427,987 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $2,904,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,616,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,145,000 after buying an additional 283,581 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 219,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $1,430,000. 57.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Medical REIT Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of GMRE opened at $7.13 on Monday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $10.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average is $7.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.78 million, a PE ratio of 237.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Global Medical REIT Cuts Dividend

Global Medical REIT ( NYSE:GMRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.49 million. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 1.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GMRE. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Medical REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. purchased 57,332 shares of Global Medical REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $372,658.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000. The trade was a 55.84% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

