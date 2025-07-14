BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,507 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 20,043 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

BCRX stock opened at $8.76 on Monday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $11.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.69, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

