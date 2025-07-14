Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 274 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,649 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 10.2% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. IFC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Harmony Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.7% in the first quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.5% in the first quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.7% in the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. TD Securities lowered shares of Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.32.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $226.68 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $230.95. The firm has a market cap of $170.92 billion, a PE ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,860.24. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

