Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 2,459 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $246,748,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,151,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,892 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $141,963,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 17,589.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 964,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,940,000 after purchasing an additional 959,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,811,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $136.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $157.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $160.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.17 and a fifty-two week high of $168.44.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $54.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 68.84% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.5107 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 31.83%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

