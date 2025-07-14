Kathmere Capital Management LLC Acquires 134 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.5% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In related news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 6,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total transaction of $737,387.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,317.98. This represents a 16.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.55.

Globe Life Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $118.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.86 and a 12-month high of $133.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.31.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

