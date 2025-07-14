Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Stake Increased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 214,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th.

MUFG stock opened at $13.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $15.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.89. The firm has a market cap of $164.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.39.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Research analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

