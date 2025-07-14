Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 492 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $747.90 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $532.65 and a 12-month high of $790.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $733.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $646.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.77%.

INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $750.00 price target on Intuit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intuit from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. CLSA began coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intuit from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective (up from $770.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $800.55.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 25,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.25, for a total transaction of $19,293,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,148,291. This trade represents a 52.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 34,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.84, for a total value of $26,118,876.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,017,164.28. The trade was a 45.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,800 shares of company stock worth $209,725,054 in the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

